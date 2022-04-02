Premier League top scorers 2021/22: Mohamed Salah out to build lead as Liverpool face Watford

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah will be out to bolster his lead atop the Premier League scoring charts when Watford visit Liverpool today.

No player has been able to get close to the Egyptian in the race for the Golden Boot and his record of nine goals in seven meetings with the Hornets suggests he could be about to extend his advantage.

With Salah on 20 goals, Diogo Jota put himself on 14 with his header on Saturday and Son Heung-min is back on 13. Tottenham play Newcastle at home on Sunday in their continued quest for a top-four finish.

Harry Kane is another Tottenham player enjoying a late-season rally and he sits on 12 strikes, level with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane. Ivan Toney, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling are the best of the rest.

Premier League top scorers 2021/22

Table correct as of Saturday, April 2, 11am BST.