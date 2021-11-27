Premier League top scorers 2021/22: Diogo Jota climbs the ranks behind Mohamed Salah

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has built up a considerable lead in the race for the 2021/22 Premier League Golden Boot.

A tally of 11 goals is enough for the Liverpool attacker to hold a four-goal lead going into the gameweek 13 round of matches, though he did not score against Southampton.

Reds teammate Sadio Mane and Jamie Vardy share second place on seven goals but the Leicester star has not scored since mid-October ahead of the visit of Watford.

Vardy’s downturn is of particular concern for the Foxes as he has carried the load more than any other player in the division, with 44 per cent of his team’s goals.

Michail Antonio is another on a bit of a dry spell, with one goal in six Premier League outings and six in total. Diogo Jota (seven) moved ahead of Raphinha, Maxwel Cornet and Ismaila Sarr all sit on five goals ahead of the weekend’s action.

Premier League top scorers 2021/22

Table correct as of Saturday, November 27 2021.

