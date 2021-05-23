Premier League top four race as it stands: What Chelsea FC, Liverpool and Leicester need for Champions League
The race for the top four is the main focus on the final day of the Premier League season with Chelsea and Liverpool on course to save their seasons as Leicester face another heartbreaking collapse.
At the beginning of this month, the Foxes were eight points clear of fifth and five clear of fourth, but this week dropped out of the top four for the first time this season after being beaten by Chelsea.
Just as in last season, Leicester look likely to miss out on Champions League qualification on the final day, with Chelsea coming from ninth in January into third and Liverpool looking to save a nightmare title defence by securing their reassessed end-of-season target.
Just a single point separates the teams, with as much as £80million up for grabs for qualifying for Europe's top club competition.
Chelsea are in third place ahead of a trip to Aston Villa. Liverpool a point behind going into a home game against Crystal Palace while fifth-place Leicester, behind Liverpool courtesy of an inferior goal difference of four, host Tottenham.
Permutations
Chelsea will be certain of third place if they beat Aston Villa, a draw will mean Liverpool must still beat Crystal Palace and Leicester needing to beat Tottenham by three goals.
If Chelsea lose, they can still finish fourth as long as Leicester don’t beat Spurs or Liverpool lose to Palace.
If Chelsea do win, it’s a straight shootout between Liverpool and Leicester, with the Foxes needing to better the Reds’ result and overturn a +4 goal-difference advantage.
Premier League table | Top four race
Premier League final day fixtures
Chelsea: Aston Villa away (23 May)
Liverpool: Crystal Palace at home (23 May)
Leicester: Tottenham at home (23 May)
