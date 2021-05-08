Premier League top four fixtures: Who has the best run in? Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester or West Ham?

Leicester, Chelsea, West Ham, Tottenham and Liverpool are battling for a top four place (Getty Images)

The Premier League may not have much of a title race to speak of this season but the battle to finish in the top four and earn a place in next year’s Champions League is still just about alive.

Leicester City and Chelsea currently occupy third and fourth place and look relatively comfortable but they face busy, difficult run-ins, with FA Cup and Champions League finals to prepare for.

The other contenders - West Ham, Tottenham and Liverpool - have no such problem and can focus solely on the task at hand but all have ground to make up if they are to mount a late push.

With four or five games left for those involved, The Independent has broken down the run-ins, checking the average home and away points-per-game and average expected goal difference (xGD) of their remaining opponents.

Who has the best run-in and who has the worst?

3. Leicester City

Run-in difficulty: â­â­â­â­

Remaining Opponents

Avg PPG: 1.72; Avg xGD: +16.7

11/05 Manchester Utd (A)

18/05 Chelsea (A)

23/05 Tottenham (H)

Third-place Leicester are five points clear of fifth but Friday night’s stunning 4-2 home defeat against Newcastle has set up a nerve-wracking end to the season and sparked fears of another late collapse from Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Leicester’s final three games are tough. First up, they travel to Old Trafford next Tuesday night. After playing Chelsea in the FA Cup final next Saturday, they face Thomas Tuchel’s men again at Stamford Bridge, then round off their campaign against Tottenham.

Points were there for the taking in the Foxes’ last four games but they only managed seven from a possible 12 and will now have to secure a top-four finish the hardy way. It couldn’t happen again, could it?

4. Chelsea

Run-in difficulty: â­â­â­â­

Remaining Opponents

Avg PPG: 1.80; Avg xGD: +15.7

08/05 Manchester City (A)

12/05 Arsenal (H)

18/05 Leicester (H)

23/05 Aston Villa (A)

Chelsea are three points clear of West Ham thanks to beating David Moyes’ side two weeks ago. That was a huge win for the Champions League finalists and an important step towards playing in European football’s elite competition again next season.

Now, they have a dress rehearsal for the showpiece in Istanbul, travelling away to play Manchester City. It is arguably the most difficult fixture that every top-flight side faces this season. And once it is out of the way, things do not get much easier for Tuchel’s men.

Arsenal and Leicester visit the Bridge either side of the FA Cup final, then it’s Aston Villa away on the final day. Chelsea have shown they are capable of beating Europe’s best but they will have to come through the busiest and most difficult schedule of all the contenders.

5. West Ham

Run-in difficulty: â­â­

Remaining Opponents

Avg PPG: 1.22; Avg xGD: -7.4

09/05 Everton (H)

15/05 Brighton (A)

19/05 West Bromwich (A)

23/05 Southampton (H)

West Ham’s hopes of an unlikely top-four finish were dealt a substantial blow by that Chelsea defeat. Moyes has struggled to take results against the top-flight’s elite clubs but that at least bodes well for the run-in.

With all ‘big six’ opposition out of the way, West Ham come up against mid-table and bottom-half sides. Everton could provide a test this weekend and have a good away record, but Brighton and Southampton can be confident of staying up and have little left to play for.

West Bromwich Albion have improved of late but may well be relegated by the time they welcome Moyes’ men to the Hawthorns. All West Ham can do is win and hope that either Leicester or Chelsea succumb to their rough run-ins.

6. Tottenham

Run-in difficulty: â­â­â­

Remaining Opponents

Avg PPG: 1.44; Avg xGD: +2.9

16/05 Wolves (H)

19/05 Aston Villa (H)

23/05 Leicester (A)

It has taken longer than many expected but Tottenham finally look like they can be counted out of the race. Defeat at Leeds on Saturday effectively consigned Spurs to a second straight season without Champions League football.

With three games left, the maxiumum number of points that Ryan Mason's side can take is 64, with fourth-place Chelsea already on 61. Mason had done well to keep hopes alive for this long by winning his first two league games in charge.

A Europa League place is by no means out of the question but a spot in next season's inaugural Conference League looks more likely, particularly as their run-in from here is made up of three capable sides in Wolves, Aston Villa and Leicester.

7. Liverpool

Run-in difficulty: â­1/2

Remaining Opponents

Avg PPG: 1.18; Avg xGD: -13.3

08/05 Southampton (H)

13/05 Manchester United (A)

16/05 West Bromwich (A)

19/05 Burnley (A)

23/05 Crystal Palace (H)

Liverpool remain the ones to watch, even though they have repeatedly passed up opportunities to gain ground. Still, they have a game in hand on the other contenders after the postponement of their trip to Old Trafford.

Aside from that rearranged meeting with Manchester United, their run-in is kind. All four of their other opponents are in the bottom seven but only West Bromwich have survival to play for and they may even be down by the time they meet Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Then again, Liverpool were supposed to easily overcome Newcastle at Anfield and instead conceded late to draw. Last year’s champions have not looked like a top four side since the turn of the year and must end a miserable season almost perfectly to have any chance.

What if Chelsea finish outside the top four but win the Champions League?

In this scenario, Chelsea would join the Premier League’s top four in next season’s Champions League as the Premier League’s fifth representative.

The Premier League can send a maximum of five teams to the Champions League.

The fourth-place finishers would only have missed out on qualification if Chelsea had won the Champions League while finishing outside the top four and Arsenal had also won the Europa League.

Arsenal’s semi-final elimination at the hands of Villarreal means the teams who finish in the top four will all qualify for the Champions League.

