Premier League title race: Why Arsenal fans still have hope of beating Man City to trophy

Think Manchester City have already wrapped up the title? Think again.

Arsenal fans fear a fourth-consecutive Premier League crown is now inevitable for City's winning machine, but it is worth remembering they have almost choked on the final day before.

This will be the fifth time a title race involving City has gone to the wire.

Here is how things have played out before and why there is still hope for Arsenal — the team that pulled off the most dramatic last-day-of-the-season title win at Anfield in 1989.

2011-12

The "Agueeeerrrro" moment. City were consumed by nerves against QPR at the Etihad and trailed 2-1 before they scored twice in 125 seconds in injury time in the greatest climax to a league season since Arsenal's 1989 triumph at Anfield. Edin Dzeko equalised with a 92nd-minute header and Sergio Aguero secured their first title with 94 minutes on the clock.

2013-14

Things were a bit more straightforward this time, after Liverpool had collapsed in the final weeks of the season. A comfortable 2-0 win over West Ham was enough to finish the job.

2018-19

A 4-1 win at Brighton meant City pipped Liverpool to the title, despite Jurgen Klopp's side claiming 97 points. City did fall behind in the first half but quickly equalised and any tension had been removed after little over an hour.

2021-22

Another day when City almost threw it away on a day of drama to the very last. The title was slipping from their grasp when they went 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa with 14 minutes left. Three goals in six magical minutes at the Etihad secured the title ahead of Liverpool, but Pep Guardiola's side showed they are not exempt from nerves.