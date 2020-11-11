Premier League team of the season so far: Who makes our London XI?

Two months into season and there have been plenty of standout performers in the Premier League.

Harry Kane has been in brilliant form for Tottenham, Edouard Mendy has made an immediate impact at Chelsea and Gabriel has had an impressive start for Arsenal,

Meanwhile, Wilfried Zaha is enjoying his best-ever start to and season and West Ham have a number of standout performers. Fulham, though, have struggled.

But who makes the team of the season so far?

Here, Standard Sport writers select their London-based XIs.

Dan Kilpatrick

4-3-3: Fabianski; Coufal, Silva, Gabriel, Chilwell; Hojbjerg, Mount, Rice; Zaha, Son, Kane

The goalkeeper position came down to a toss up between Lukasz Fabianski and Edouard Mendy, with the Pole edging it, but the back four were all easy picks given how well they have started the season for their new clubs.

The front three also needed little thought, although Michail Antonio might have made the cut if he wasn't up against the peerless Harry Kane. An honourable mention goes to Timo Wener.

The midfield trio needed more consideration. Declan Rice, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Mason Mount have all made excellent starts to the season but there were plenty of other good candidates, including Tomas Soucek and Tanguy Ndombele.

Simon Collings

4-2-3-1: Mendy; Coufal, Thiago, Gabriel, Chilwell; Rice, Hojbjerg; Zaha, Kane, Son; Antonio

It’s difficult to think of a goalkeeper who has had a bigger impact on a team than Edouard Mendy at Chelsea, so he had to get the nod. In defence, Brazilians Gabriel Magalhaes and Thiago Silva have both adapted quickly to life in the Premier League.

The midfield was tough, but Declan Rice and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg make it after providing their sides with defensive stability. In attack, Wilfried Zaha looks back to his best and Heung-min Son has been on fire. Harry Kane has transformed into an assist machine, so can play just off Michail Antonio with ease.

