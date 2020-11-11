Premier League team of the season so far: Who makes our London XI?

Two months into season and there have been plenty of standout performers in the Premier League.
Harry Kane has been in brilliant form for Tottenham, Edouard Mendy has made an immediate impact at Chelsea and Gabriel has had an impressive start for Arsenal,
Meanwhile, Wilfried Zaha is enjoying his best-ever start to and season and West Ham have a number of standout performers. Fulham, though, have struggled.
But who makes the team of the season so far?
Here, Standard Sport writers select their London-based XIs.
Dan Kilpatrick
4-3-3: Fabianski; Coufal, Silva, Gabriel, Chilwell; Hojbjerg, Mount, Rice; Zaha, Son, Kane
The goalkeeper position came down to a toss up between Lukasz Fabianski and Edouard Mendy, with the Pole edging it, but the back four were all easy picks given how well they have started the season for their new clubs.
The front three also needed little thought, although Michail Antonio might have made the cut if he wasn't up against the peerless Harry Kane. An honourable mention goes to Timo Wener.
The midfield trio needed more consideration. Declan Rice, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Mason Mount have all made excellent starts to the season but there were plenty of other good candidates, including Tomas Soucek and Tanguy Ndombele.
Simon Collings
4-2-3-1: Mendy; Coufal, Thiago, Gabriel, Chilwell; Rice, Hojbjerg; Zaha, Kane, Son; Antonio
It’s difficult to think of a goalkeeper who has had a bigger impact on a team than Edouard Mendy at Chelsea, so he had to get the nod. In defence, Brazilians Gabriel Magalhaes and Thiago Silva have both adapted quickly to life in the Premier League.
The midfield was tough, but Declan Rice and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg make it after providing their sides with defensive stability. In attack, Wilfried Zaha looks back to his best and Heung-min Son has been on fire. Harry Kane has transformed into an assist machine, so can play just off Michail Antonio with ease.
Jack Rosser
4-3-3: Mendy; James, Gabriel, Kouyate, Chilwell; Hojbjerg, Soucek, Mount; Son, Ziyech, Kane
A tough one to pick in certain positions, Ben Chilwell just gets the nod ahead of Aaron Cresswell at left-back, largely because the West Ham man has been in a back three this season but nonetheless he has been outstanding.
At Crystal Palace, Cheikhou Kouyate has dropped into defence from midfield and been a huge success. In midfield, Tomas Soucek has been unrelenting for the Hammers while Mason Mount continues to be reliable and effective for Frank Lampard despite all the investment at Chelsea.
Harry Kane was an obvious choice and has been inspired for Tottenham up top.
James Robson
4-3-3: Mendy; James, Gabriel, Silva, Chilwell; Ndombele, Rice, Mount; Ziyech, Kane, Son
Chelsea’s defence has been so impressive this season that it would be easy to name them all in a combined London team - and Kurt Zouma could consider himself unfortunate to miss out. But Gabriel’s start at Arsenal deserves recognition.
As does Tanguy Ndombele’s resurgence at Tottenham, while Mason Mount has established himself as pivotal to Frank Lampard’s midfield – even after a £220million influx of talent in the summer.
Up front it is impossible to look past Spurs’ dream partnership of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son. Add to them Hakim Ziyech – who already looks like being the inspiration Chelsea have missed since Eden Hazard’s departure – and it makes for a devastating attack.
Malik Ouzia
3-4-3: Mendy; Zouma, Gabriel, Cresswell; James, Rice, Hojbjerg, Chilwell; Son, Antonio, Kane
Chelsea’s excellent start and new-found solidity sees four of their players feature in my side, with Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell in particular having made a clear difference in problem positions.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Gabriel make the cut for filling similar voids at Tottenham and Arsenal. Declan Rice and Reece James have not only played well for their clubs but also seen their stock grow significantly with England.
Heung-min Son and Harry Kane are nailed on, with Jarrod Bowen unlucky to miss out to Michail Antonio for the third attacking spot. Hakim Ziyech hasn’t played enough to justify picking yet, but will no doubt be in this team come the midway stage.