Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action
SOUTHAMPTON v MANCHESTER UNITED
Saturday 12.30pm TNT Sports Venue St Mary’s
Referee Stuart Attwell This season G2 Y8 R0 4 cards/game
Southampton
Subs from McCarthy, Lallana, Bree, Fernandes, Archer, Taylor, Ugochukwu, Amo-Ameyaw, Dibling
Doubtful Stewart (match fitness)
Injured Sulemana (ankle, 21 Sept), Bazunu (achilles, Feb)
Suspended None
Form LLL Leading scorer Sugarawa 1
Manchester United
Subs from Heaton, Bayindir, Maguire, Evans, Amass, Casemiro, Eriksen, Wheatley, Antony, Diallo
Doubtful None
Injured Lindelöf (toe, 21 Sept), Shaw (calf, 21 Sept), Højlund (hamstring, 21 Sept), Mount (muscle, 21 Sept), Malacia, (knee, Oct), Yoro (foot, Nov)
Suspended None
Form WLL Leading scorer Diallo, Zirkzee 1
***
BRIGHTON v IPSWICH
Saturday 3pm Venue Amex Stadium
Referee Sam Barrott This season G2 Y12 R0 6 cards/game
Brighton
Subs from Steele, Lamptey, Igor, Webster, Enciso, Rutter, Adingra, Estupiñán
Doubtful Gruda (knock), Wieffer (muscle)
Injured March (fitness, Oct), Milner (hamstring, Oct), O’Riley (ankle, unknown)
Suspended None
Form WWD Leading scorer João Pedro, Welbeck 2
Ipswich
Subs from Walton, Chaplin, Cajuste, Al Hamadi, Johnson, Townsend, Luongo, O’Shea, Clark
Doubtful Broadhead (match fitness), Clarke (match fitness)
Injured None
Suspended None
Form LLD Leading scorer Delap, Szmodics 1
***
CRYSTAL PALACE v LEICESTER
Saturday 3pm Venue Selhurst Park
Referee Tony Harrington This season G1 Y3 R0 3 cards/game
Crystal Palace
Subs from Matthews, Ward, Holding, Clyne, Sarr, Schlupp, Doucoure, Nketiah
Doubtful None
Injured Franca (rib, 28 Sept), Chalobah (abdominal injury, 28 Sept), Riad (knee, unknown)
Suspended None
Form LLD Leading scorer Eze 1
Leicester
Subs from Iversen, Mavididi, El Khannouss, Reid, Pereira, Vestergaard, Soumaré, McAteer, Buonanotte
Doubtful None
Injured Stolarczyk (ankle, unknown), Daka (ankle, unknown)
Suspended None
Unavailable Edouard (parent club)
Form DLL Leading scorer Buonanotte, Faes, Vardy 1
***
FULHAM v WEST HAM
Saturday 3pm Venue Craven Cottage
Referee Tim Robinson This season G1 Y4 R0 4 cards/game
Fulham
Subs from Benda, Andersen, Reed, Jiménez, Wilson, Cairney, Cuenca, Berge, Castagne
Doubtful None
Injured None
Suspended None
Form LWD Leading scorer Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Traoré 1
West Ham
Subs from Fabianski, Foderingham, Coufal, Todibo, Casey, Orford, Soucek, Summerville, Guilherme, Soler, Antonio, Ings
Doubtful Füllkrug (achilles)
Injured Cresswell (thigh, unknown)
Suspended None
Form LWL Leading scorer Bowen, Paquetá, Soucek 1
***
LIVERPOOL v NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Saturday 3pm Venue Anfield
Referee Michael Oliver This season G3 Y13 R0 4.33 cards/game
Liverpool
Subs from Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Núñez, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley
Doubtful Elliott (foot), Jones (muscle)
Injured None
Suspended None
Form WWW Leading scorer Díaz, Salah 3
Nottingham Forest
Subs from Miguel, Awoniyi, Domínguez, Moreira, Moreno, Silva, Yates, Sosa, Boly
Doubtful Boly (calf), Sangaré (knock)
Injured Danilo (ankle, unknown)
Suspended None
Form DWD Leading scorer Wood 2
***
MANCHESTER CITY v BRENTFORD
Saturday 3pm Venue Etihad Stadium
Referee Darren Bond This season G1 Y4 R0 4 cards/game
Manchester City
Subs from Carson, Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Wilson-Ebrand, Nunes, McAtee, Perrone, Foden, Kovacic, Sávinho, Doku
Doubtful Haaland (compassionate)
Injured Bobb (broken leg, Dec), Aké (unknown, 28 Sep)
Suspended None
Form WWW Leading scorer Haaland 7
Brentford
Subs from Valdimarsson, Van den Berg, Schade, Carvalho, Onyeka, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Trevitt
Doubtful None
Injured Henry (match fitness, 28 Sept), Jensen (calf, 28 Sept), Gustavo Nunes (back, Oct), Thiago (knee, Dec), Dasilva (knee, unknown), Hickey (hamstring, unknown)
Suspended None
Form WLW Leading scorer Mbeumo 3
***
ASTON VILLA v EVERTON
Saturday 5.30pm Sky Sports Premier League Venue Villa Park
Referee Craig Pawson This season G2 Y9 R1 5 cards/game
Aston Villa
Subs from Gauci, Zych, Barkley, Durán, Buendía, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Swinkels
Doubtful Bailey (hamstring), Carlos (knock), Kamara (knee), Mings (knee), Philogene-Bidace (knock), Watkins (knock)
Injured Cash (hamstring, 29 Sept)
Suspended None
Form WLW Leading scorer Durán, Onana 2
Everton
Subs from Virgínia, Beto, O’Brien, Doucouré, Young, Lindstrøm, Garner, Armstrong, Dixon
Doubtful Coleman (ankle)
Injured Branthwaite (groin, unknown), Broja (foot, unknown), Patterson (hamstring, unknown), Chermiti (foot, unknown)
Suspended None
Form LLL Leading scorer Calvert-Lewin, Keane 1
***
BOURNEMOUTH v CHELSEA
Saturday 8pm Sky Sports Premier League Venue Vitality Stadium
Referee Anthony Taylor This season G3 Y7 R0 2.33 cards/game
Bournemouth
Subs from Travers, Huijsen, Brooks, Scott, Ouattara, Smith, Sinisterra, Hill, Aarons
Doubtful Billing (back), Brooks (shoulder), Unal (toe)
Injured Adams (back, unknown)
Suspended None
Unavailable Arrizabalaga (parent club)
Form DDW Leading scorer Semenyo 2
Chelsea
Subs from Jorgensen, Bettinelli, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Chukwuemeka, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Mudryk, Guiu, Felix, George, Sancho, Nkunku
Doubtful Jorgensen (knock)
Injured Lavia (hamstring, 21 Sep), James (hamstring, 28 Sep), Kellyman (knock, unknown), Gusto (hamstring, unknown)
Suspended None
Form LWD Leading scorer Madueke 3
***
TOTTENHAM v ARSENAL
Sunday 2pm Sky Sports Premier League Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Referee Jarred Gillett This season G2 Y10 R0 5 cards/game
Tottenham
Subs from Forster, Gray, Bergvall, Werner, Johnson, Spence, Bentancur, Davies, Odobert
Doubtful Solanke (ankle), Van de Ven (knock), Bissouma (knock)
Injured Richarlison (muscle, unknown)
Suspended None
Form DWL Leading scorer Son 2
Arsenal
Subs from Neto, Setford, Rojas, Kiwior, Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly, Heaven, Martinelli, Sterling
Doubtful Ødegaard (ankle); Calafiori (calf)
Injured Tierney (hamstring, unknown), Tomiyasu (knee, unknown), Merino (shoulder, unknown)
Suspended Rice (one match)
Form WWD Leading scorer Havertz 2
***
WOLVES v NEWCASTLE
Sunday 4.30pm Sky Sports Premier League Venue Molineux
Referee Chris Kavanagh This season G2 Y8 R1 4.5 cards/game
Wolves
Subs from Bentley, Doherty, Bueno, André, Hwang, R Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Guedes
Doubtful Lemina (knock), Aït-Nouri (knock), Mosquera (muscle, unknown)
Injured González (knee, unknown), Kalajdzic (knee, unknown), Traoré (knee, unknown)
Suspended None
Form LLD Leading scorer Bellegarde, Cunha, Strand Larsen 1
Newcastle
Subs from Dubravka, Krafth, A Murphy, Longstaff, Trippier, Hall, Willock, J Murphy, Osula, Targett
Doubtful Willock (thigh)
Injured Wilson (back, October), Miley (back, October), Botman (knee, January), Lascelles (knee, January)
Suspended None
Form WDW Leading scorer Barnes, Gordon, Isak, Joelinton 1