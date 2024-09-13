Advertisement

Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action

SOUTHAMPTON v MANCHESTER UNITED

Saturday 12.30pm TNT Sports Venue St Mary’s

Referee Stuart Attwell This season G2 Y8 R0 4 cards/game

Southampton

Subs from McCarthy, Lallana, Bree, Fernandes, Archer, Taylor, Ugochukwu, Amo-Ameyaw, Dibling

Doubtful Stewart (match fitness)

Injured Sulemana (ankle, 21 Sept), Bazunu (achilles, Feb)

Suspended None

Form LLL Leading scorer Sugarawa 1

Manchester United

Subs from Heaton, Bayindir, Maguire, Evans, Amass, Casemiro, Eriksen, Wheatley, Antony, Diallo

Doubtful None

Injured Lindelöf (toe, 21 Sept), Shaw (calf, 21 Sept), Højlund (hamstring, 21 Sept), Mount (muscle, 21 Sept), Malacia, (knee, Oct), Yoro (foot, Nov)

Suspended None

Form WLL Leading scorer Diallo, Zirkzee 1

***

BRIGHTON v IPSWICH

Saturday 3pm Venue Amex Stadium

Referee Sam Barrott This season G2 Y12 R0 6 cards/game

Brighton

Subs from Steele, Lamptey, Igor, Webster, Enciso, Rutter, Adingra, Estupiñán

Doubtful Gruda (knock), Wieffer (muscle)

Injured March (fitness, Oct), Milner (hamstring, Oct), O’Riley (ankle, unknown)

Suspended None

Form WWD Leading scorer João Pedro, Welbeck 2

Ipswich

Subs from Walton, Chaplin, Cajuste, Al Hamadi, Johnson, Townsend, Luongo, O’Shea, Clark

Doubtful Broadhead (match fitness), Clarke (match fitness)

Injured None

Suspended None

Form LLD Leading scorer Delap, Szmodics 1

***

CRYSTAL PALACE v LEICESTER

Saturday 3pm Venue Selhurst Park

Referee Tony Harrington This season G1 Y3 R0 3 cards/game

Crystal Palace

Subs from Matthews, Ward, Holding, Clyne, Sarr, Schlupp, Doucoure, Nketiah

Doubtful None

Injured Franca (rib, 28 Sept), Chalobah (abdominal injury, 28 Sept), Riad (knee, unknown)

Suspended None

Form LLD Leading scorer Eze 1

Leicester

Subs from Iversen, Mavididi, El Khannouss, Reid, Pereira, Vestergaard, Soumaré, McAteer, Buonanotte

Doubtful None

Injured Stolarczyk (ankle, unknown), Daka (ankle, unknown)

Suspended None

Unavailable Edouard (parent club)

Form DLL Leading scorer Buonanotte, Faes, Vardy 1

***

FULHAM v WEST HAM

Saturday 3pm Venue Craven Cottage

Referee Tim Robinson This season G1 Y4 R0 4 cards/game

Fulham

Subs from Benda, Andersen, Reed, Jiménez, Wilson, Cairney, Cuenca, Berge, Castagne

Doubtful None

Injured None

Suspended None

Form LWD Leading scorer Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Traoré 1

West Ham

Subs from Fabianski, Foderingham, Coufal, Todibo, Casey, Orford, Soucek, Summerville, Guilherme, Soler, Antonio, Ings

Doubtful Füllkrug (achilles)

Injured Cresswell (thigh, unknown)

Suspended None

Form LWL Leading scorer Bowen, Paquetá, Soucek 1

***

LIVERPOOL v NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Saturday 3pm Venue Anfield

Referee Michael Oliver This season G3 Y13 R0 4.33 cards/game

Liverpool

Subs from Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Núñez, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley

Doubtful Elliott (foot), Jones (muscle)

Injured None

Suspended None

Form WWW Leading scorer Díaz, Salah 3

Nottingham Forest

Subs from Miguel, Awoniyi, Domínguez, Moreira, Moreno, Silva, Yates, Sosa, Boly

Doubtful Boly (calf), Sangaré (knock)

Injured Danilo (ankle, unknown)

Suspended None

Form DWD Leading scorer Wood 2

***

MANCHESTER CITY v BRENTFORD

Saturday 3pm Venue Etihad Stadium

Referee Darren Bond This season G1 Y4 R0 4 cards/game

Manchester City

Subs from Carson, Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Wilson-Ebrand, Nunes, McAtee, Perrone, Foden, Kovacic, Sávinho, Doku

Doubtful Haaland (compassionate)

Injured Bobb (broken leg, Dec), Aké (unknown, 28 Sep)

Suspended None

Form WWW Leading scorer Haaland 7

Brentford

Subs from Valdimarsson, Van den Berg, Schade, Carvalho, Onyeka, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Trevitt

Doubtful None

Injured Henry (match fitness, 28 Sept), Jensen (calf, 28 Sept), Gustavo Nunes (back, Oct), Thiago (knee, Dec), Dasilva (knee, unknown), Hickey (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended None

Form WLW Leading scorer Mbeumo 3

***

ASTON VILLA v EVERTON

Saturday 5.30pm Sky Sports Premier League Venue Villa Park

Referee Craig Pawson This season G2 Y9 R1 5 cards/game

Aston Villa

Subs from Gauci, Zych, Barkley, Durán, Buendía, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Swinkels

Doubtful Bailey (hamstring), Carlos (knock), Kamara (knee), Mings (knee), Philogene-Bidace (knock), Watkins (knock)

Injured Cash (hamstring, 29 Sept)

Suspended None

Form WLW Leading scorer Durán, Onana 2

Everton

Subs from Virgínia, Beto, O’Brien, Doucouré, Young, Lindstrøm, Garner, Armstrong, Dixon

Doubtful Coleman (ankle)

Injured Branthwaite (groin, unknown), Broja (foot, unknown), Patterson (hamstring, unknown), Chermiti (foot, unknown)

Suspended None

Form LLL Leading scorer Calvert-Lewin, Keane 1

***

BOURNEMOUTH v CHELSEA

Saturday 8pm Sky Sports Premier League Venue Vitality Stadium

Referee Anthony Taylor This season G3 Y7 R0 2.33 cards/game

Bournemouth

Subs from Travers, Huijsen, Brooks, Scott, Ouattara, Smith, Sinisterra, Hill, Aarons

Doubtful Billing (back), Brooks (shoulder), Unal (toe)

Injured Adams (back, unknown)

Suspended None

Unavailable Arrizabalaga (parent club)

Form DDW Leading scorer Semenyo 2

Chelsea

Subs from Jorgensen, Bettinelli, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Chukwuemeka, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Mudryk, Guiu, Felix, George, Sancho, Nkunku

Doubtful Jorgensen (knock)

Injured Lavia (hamstring, 21 Sep), James (hamstring, 28 Sep), Kellyman (knock, unknown), Gusto (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended None

Form LWD Leading scorer Madueke 3

***

TOTTENHAM v ARSENAL

Sunday 2pm Sky Sports Premier League Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Referee Jarred Gillett This season G2 Y10 R0 5 cards/game

Tottenham

Subs from Forster, Gray, Bergvall, Werner, Johnson, Spence, Bentancur, Davies, Odobert

Doubtful Solanke (ankle), Van de Ven (knock), Bissouma (knock)

Injured Richarlison (muscle, unknown)

Suspended None

Form DWL Leading scorer Son 2

Arsenal

Subs from Neto, Setford, Rojas, Kiwior, Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly, Heaven, Martinelli, Sterling

Doubtful Ødegaard (ankle); Calafiori (calf)

Injured Tierney (hamstring, unknown), Tomiyasu (knee, unknown), Merino (shoulder, unknown)

Suspended Rice (one match)

Form WWD Leading scorer Havertz 2

***

WOLVES v NEWCASTLE

Sunday 4.30pm Sky Sports Premier League Venue Molineux

Referee Chris Kavanagh This season G2 Y8 R1 4.5 cards/game

Wolves

Subs from Bentley, Doherty, Bueno, André, Hwang, R Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Guedes

Doubtful Lemina (knock), Aït-Nouri (knock), Mosquera (muscle, unknown)

Injured González (knee, unknown), Kalajdzic (knee, unknown), Traoré (knee, unknown)

Suspended None

Form LLD Leading scorer Bellegarde, Cunha, Strand Larsen 1

Newcastle

Subs from Dubravka, Krafth, A Murphy, Longstaff, Trippier, Hall, Willock, J Murphy, Osula, Targett

Doubtful Willock (thigh)

Injured Wilson (back, October), Miley (back, October), Botman (knee, January), Lascelles (knee, January)

Suspended None

Form WDW Leading scorer Barnes, Gordon, Isak, Joelinton 1