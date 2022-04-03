Premier League talking points: Top two make no mistake and Eriksen inspires

Phil Blanche
·3 min read
Brentford players celebrate in front of their fans after beating Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
Brentford players celebrate in front of their fans after beating Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Brentford stung Chelsea as the Bees ended an 83-year wait for victory over their west London neighbours.

Liverpool and Manchester City won to remain on course for a huge title collision next weekend and Tottenham thrashed Newcastle to move into the top four.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the main talking points from the latest round of Premier League fixtures.

Bees buzzing

Not in their wildest dreams would Brentford fans have believed Thomas Frank’s side would take a huge step towards safety by beating Chelsea 4-1. The Stamford Bridge romp was Brentford’s first win over their neighbours since 1939 and was masterminded by Christian Eriksen. The signing of the former Tottenham playmaker, who collapsed while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020, is fast turning into a masterstroke and he capped another influential performance with his first Premier League goal since April 2019.

Title thrills

Manchester City beat Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
Manchester City beat Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool and Manchester City set up next Sunday’s title showdown perfectly with respective wins over struggling pair Watford and Burnley. Jurgen Klopp’s made it 10 consecutive Premier League wins against Roy Hodgson’s Hornets as Diogo Jota showed his heading ability once again and Fabinho converted a late penalty. City completed a routine 2-0 win at Turf Moor and will head into the Etihad Stadium clash one point ahead of Liverpool with eight games left.

Four-midable Spurs

Son Heung-min, second left, and Harry Kane, right, were at the heart of a 5-1 Tottenham win over Newcastle which took them into the top four of the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
Son Heung-min, second left, and Harry Kane, right, were at the heart of a 5-1 Tottenham win over Newcastle which took them into the top four of the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Tottenham broke into the top four with a 5-1 victory over Newcastle and are finding form at the right time to secure a Champions League spot. Harry Kane turned playmaker with two assists, Son Heung-min is in red-hot scoring form and Spurs have won five of their last six in the league. It promises to be a London race to the finishing line with Arsenal and West Ham also in good form and Manchester United fading fast.

Super Saint

Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse made it lucky 13 with another set-piece strike against Leeds. Ward-Prowse’s equaliser was his 13th Premier League goal scored from a direct free-kick, taking him above Gianfranco Zola and Thierry Henry in the top-flight pecking order. Only David Beckham, with 18, has more free-kick goals and TV pundit Alan Shearer expects Ward Prowse to eclipse the former England captain, saying: “He scored four last season, three this season. At 27, it’s only a matter of time.”

Toffees crunch

Frank Lampard looks on at another Everton defeat, this time at former club West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
Frank Lampard looks on at another Everton defeat, this time at former club West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Everton’s relegation fears deepened with a 2-1 defeat at West Ham and Wednesday’s trip to Burnley is now one of their biggest games of recent times. The crunch contest comes with the Toffees four points above the Clarets having both played 28 games. Everton are just one place above the drop zone having lost five of their last six league games. Boss Frank Lampard knows another defeat at Turf Moor could spell disaster for a side with the worst away record in the country.

