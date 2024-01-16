Premier League takes 'rule book very seriously'

Everton fans hold protest banners in crowd after Premier League points deduction

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has said "nobody likes enforcing these financial rules" after Everton and Nottingham Forest were charged with financial breaches.

The clubs have been referred to an independent commission for allegedly breaking profit and sustainability rules in their accounts for 2022-23.

The Blues are already in the process of appealing against a 10-point deduction from a previous charge.

Speaking at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing, Masters said: "We take our rule book very seriously. It is a handshake between all 20 clubs.

"Clubs look each other in the eye and say: 'We will comply with these rules.' They expect the board, if clubs don't comply with those rules, to take action.

"Everton are a very important member of the Premier League - an ever present - but we also have to think about the other 19 clubs and their fanbases in the decisions that we make.

"We think that process [for the points deduction] was followed to the letter. Everton had the absolute right to appeal, they are doing so and that appeal will be heard shortly. We will find out the decision on that as soon as possible."

There has been confusion and questions raised among fans with the latest charge crossing over with the period of the most recent sanctions, but Masters defended the process.

"I don't think it is messy," he added. "Nobody likes enforcing these financial rules. It is the first time the Premier League has done it.

"These rules were brought in in 2013-14 with the specific purpose - post-Portsmouth - of ensuring that unsustainable spending couldn't go too far, and a wrapper was put around how much clubs could invest in pursuit of their aims.

"It is the first time we have laid a charge in this way. No-one wants to do it, but we must do it because we have to think about the clubs who have complied with the rules and their fanbases."