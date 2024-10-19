Premier League table 2024-25: Latest standings, fixtures and results

Liverpool sit atop the Premier League table as domestic action returns following the international break.

It was Tottenham, however, who got the weekend under action when they made light work of London rivals West Ham in a 4-1 win.

Fulham and Aston Villa were both reduced to ten men but Unai Emery’s side came from behind to win 3-1 away, while Manchester United too produced a comeback to conquer Brentford 2-1 at home.

Arsenal are the first of the three early-season front-runners in action when they travel down to Bournemouth on Saturday evening and can briefly move top of the pile with three points on the south coast.

Sunday then sees Manchester City travel to winless Wolves as they look to reclaim top spot, while Arne Slot is dealt his biggest test yet in charge of the Reds when they host a Chelsea side who have largely impressed this season.

Crystal Palace’s trip to Nottingham Forest on Monday night rounds off the action.

