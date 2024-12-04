Premier League table 2024-25: Latest standings, fixtures and results

Liverpool are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table ahead of a busy midweek of action.

The fixtures are starting to pile up thick and fast ahead of the festive period and the midweek programme gets underway on Tuesday night with two Premier League six-pointers at the bottom of the division.

Struggling Crystal Palace finally got their second win of the season as ran out 1-0 victors at fellow strugglers Ipswich thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta’s second-haf strike, before Ruud van Nistelrooy made it a winning start to lift as Leicester manager by beating West Ham 3-1 to pile the pressure on Julen Lopetegui.

The bulk of the action then comes on Wednesday. The Reds travel to Newcastle looking to maintain their stunning form, while crisis club Manchester City host Nottingham Forest.

An impressive Chelsea side head down to Southampton before Arsenal host Manchester United in a heavyweight fixture and perhaps the first real test for new Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim. Brentford head to Aston Villa.

Thursday then sees Fulham entertain Brighton while Tottenham head to Bournemouth.

