Premier League table 2024-25: Latest standings, fixtures and results

Manchester City sit on top of the Premier League table heading into the fifth round of fixtures, despite dropping their first points of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s side needed a last-gasp equaliser from John Stones to earn a draw with Arsenal, in what proved to be an action-packed encounter between the two title rivals.

Chelsea got things underway in the Premier League when they made light work of London rivals West Ham to win 3-0.

That will be done and dusted by the time another 3pm programme gets underway. Fulham beat Newcastle, ending their unbeaten run, while Tottenham got back to winning ways with a victory over Brentford despite going behind after just 23 seconds.

Liverpool put their shock loss to Nottingham Forest behind them with a comfortable win over Bournemouth before Crystal Palace and Manchester United could not be separated at Selhurst Park to round off Saturday’s action.

Fresh from beating Spurs, it will be fascinating to see if the Gunners can claim another statement victory.

