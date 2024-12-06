Premier League table 2024-25: Latest standings, fixtures and results

Liverpool lead the way in the Premier League table ahead of another huge weekend of action.

The Reds, who saw their lead cut to seven points following Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with Newcastle, kick the action off on Saturday.

Arne Slot’s side head to Everton for the final Merseyside derby ever played in the League at Everton’s Goodison Park.

The action continues on Saturday when Manchester City – fresh from a first win in seven games – travel to Crystal Palace. Newcastle, meanwhile, head to Brentford.

Later that day, Manchester United host Nottingham Forest as Ruben Amorim looks to respond to his first defeat following Wednesday’s loss to Arsenal.

On Sunday, the Gunners head to Fulham for a London derby before another all-capital clash between Tottenham and high-flying Chelsea.

The action wraps up with a huge game between West Ham and Wolves, with Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui under pressure ahead of the visit of his former club.

