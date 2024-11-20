Premier League table 2024-25: Latest standings, fixtures and results

Liverpool sit on top of the Premier League table ahead of the return to domestic action this weekend.

Still, it is Chelsea who open the Premier League weekend as Enzo Maresca takes his high-flying Blues side to former club Leicester at lunchtime on Saturday.

That is followed by a busy time of things in the 3pm GMT slot. Fulham host Wolves, Brentford travel to Everton and Arsenal welcome the impressive Nottingham Forest, while Crystal Palace travel up to Aston Villa.

Manchester City will then look to respond after their recent run of poor form when they welcome Tottenham in a mouth-watering fixture on Saturday evening.

Sunday then sees the League leaders Liverpool look to pick up where they left off when they travel down to the struggling Southampton. Later that day, the Ruben Amorim era begins at Manchester United with a trip to Ipswich.

West Ham’s trip to Newcastle on Monday rounds off the action.

Premier League table 2024-25

Latest scores, fixtures and results

