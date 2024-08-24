Premier League table 2024-25: Latest standings, fixtures and results as Man City go top

The Premier League table will no doubt undergo more significant changes this weekend as the season continues.

Manchester City reclaimed top spot on Saturday, Erling Haaland scoring a hat-trick against Ipswich as the champions ran out 4-1 winners. Brighton are level on points too, having overcome Manchester United 2-1 in the early kick-off.

Tottenham got up and running by making light work of Everton in a 4-0 win. Fulham also claimed their first three points with a 2-1 home victory over Leicester, while West Ham beat Crystal Palace 2-0 away from home in a London derby.

Arsenal travel to Aston Villa in the evening kick-off, looking for revenge after twice losing to Unai Emery’s side last season.

Chelsea head to Wolves and Liverpool welcome Brentford on Sunday, with Bournemouth against Newcastle also on the agenda.

