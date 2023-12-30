Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 20

Arsenal have the chance to finish 2023 at the top of the Premier League table.

It is currently Liverpool leading the way, two points clear of the Gunners, but the Liverpool are not in action until New Year's Day when they host Newcastle.

Arsenal travel to face Fulham a day earlier, at the same time that Tottenham look to bounce back from their defeat to Brighton when they host in-form Bournemouth.

Saturday's action has begun with Chelsea edging a five-goal thriller at Luton, before Manchester City host Sheffield United and Manchester United bring the action to a close when they go up against Nottingham Forest.

