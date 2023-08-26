Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures, results and live scores for matchday 3

Arsenal were dealt an early Premier League title blow after Fulham struck late to earn a dramatic drew on Saturday.

The Gunners came from behind but were pegged back by Joao Palhinha’s late goal after Calvn Bassey was sent off. There was also drama as Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Crystal Palace and Brentford played out a 1-1 draw.

Chelsea kicked off a busy weekend of Premier League action with a 3-0 win over Luton to claim their first win under Mauricio Pochettino.

Raheem Sterling scored twice while Nicolas Jackson bagged his first Blues goal to get the west London side off the mark.

Tottenham beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Saturday lunchtime,.

West Ham are at Brighton for the evening fixture on Saturday in a huge test for David Moyes and his team given how well the Seagulls have started the season.

Sunday sees champions Manchester City travel to Sheffield United without Pep Guardiola after his back surgery before Newcastle host Liverpool in one of the most evocative fixtures the League has to offer.

