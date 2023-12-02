Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 14

Arsenal can today open up a four-point gap in the Premier League title race.

Wolves travel to Emirates Stadium hoping to put a spanner in the works of Mikel Arteta's team, who climbed to the summit of the Premier League table last weekend.

Manchester City will have to wait until Sunday for a potential reply, with Tottenham the visitors at Etihad Stadium. Liverpool are in action that afternoon too, at home to Fulham.

Saturday evening sees Manchester United travel to Newcastle as sixth plays seventh.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United and Burnley face off in a battle of the bottom three at Turf Moor and West Ham hosta London derby against Crystal Palace.

