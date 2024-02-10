Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 24

The Premier League table will again change this weekend ahead of another packed schedule of action.

Premier League champions Manchester City are on the rise after a nine-match unbeaten run and now have their destiny in their own hands. They kicked off the action at home to Everton, winning 2-0 after Erling Haaland’s late double.

Liverpool were then offered the chance to respond when they hosted Burnley and duly reclaimed top spot with a 3-1 victory, while Tottenham got back to winning ways against Brighton at the same time. Brentford, meanwhile, beat Wolves and Fulham overcame Bournemouth.

Sunday then sees Arsenal, fresh from beating Liverpool, make the short trip to West Ham as they look to build on their statement victory. Manchester United are then at Aston Villa in a repeat of their Boxing Day thriller.

Chelsea then round off the action in dire need of a win against London rivals Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Premier League table 2023-24

