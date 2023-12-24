Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 19

Aston Villa travel to Manchester United looking to bolster their title challenge in the best of the Boxing Day action in the Premier League.

The post-Christmas round of games marks the halfway point of the season and kicks off with three teams divided by just a single point atop the Premier League table.

Shortly before Villa's evening game at Old Trafford, Liverpool head across the north-west to take on Burnley. Elsewhere on Boxing Day, Bournemouth meet Fulham and Sheffield United host Luton in a key relegation clash while Newcastle welcome Nottingham Forest in the lunchtime match.

On Wednesday, December 27, Manchester City resume domestic duties away to Everton and Chelsea meet Crystal Palace. Brentford also face Wolves in the three late kick-offs.

Matchday 19 rounds off on Thursday with Brighton hosting Tottenham in a tasty clash of two popular managers, before Arsenal play an in-form West Ham at Emirates Stadium looking to secure their status as league leaders at the halfway mark.

