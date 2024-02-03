Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 23

Attention turns back to the Premier League table this weekend after a brief break for the FA Cup fourth round.

The Premier League becomes the biggest show in town once more during a packed weekend of action.

Tottenham kicked off Saturday by conceding late to draw 2-2 at Everton. Crystal Palace were then hammered by rivals Brighton to pile more pressure on under-fire manager Roy Hodgson, while Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofana scored twice off the bench to earn Burnley a point against Fulham and Newcastle and Luton played out an eight-goal thriller at St James' Park, drawing 4-4.

Sheffield United were 4-0 down against Aston Villa inside just 30 minutes in the day's late kick-off at Bramall Lane.

Sunday then offers more action. West Ham travel up to Manchester United having drawn with Bournemouth on Thursday night to continue a disappointing run in 2024. Man Utd, meanwhile, edged out Wolves in a classic earlier this week.

The headline fixture of the round, however, has to be Liverpool’s trip to Arsenal. The Reds won at the Emirates Stadium in the FA Cup last month and another victory on Sunday would put them in control of the title race.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Chelsea entertain Wolves before Manchester City are offered the chance to respond to rivals Liverpool on Monday night at Brentford.

