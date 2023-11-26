Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 13 as Arsenal go top

Arsenal went of the Premier League table with a win at Brentford, after Liverpool grabbed a late draw at Manchester City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's strike earned a point which kept the Reds on the coattails of City, however the Gunners jumped both of the north-west rivals courtesy of Kai Havertz's late strike in the evening kick-off.

In the Premier League's Saturday 3pm kick-odds, Chelsea were well-beaten at Newcastle and Crystal Palace lost to Luton. West Ham, meanwhile, struck late to pile more misery on Burnley.

Today sees Everton turn out for the first time since their seismic ten-point reduction that plunged them into the relegation zone ahead of what promises to be a white-hot meeting with Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Tottenham lost their place in the top four to Aston Villa in the early Sunday kick-off.

The action rounds off with Fulham against Wolves in the Monday Night Football at Craven Cottage.

Premier League table 2023-24

Live scores, fixtures and results

Follow all the weekend's Premier League action LIVE on Standard Sport!