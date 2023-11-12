Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 12 as Man City go clear

Manchester City could only move one point clear at the top of the Premier League table on Sunday.

The headline fixture came at the end of the weekend as it was an absolute thriller, as Cole Palmer netted a last-gasp penalty to earn Chelsea a 4-4 draw with Man City.

A day earlier, Arsenal managed to find a way through a resolute Burnley side despite a number of injuries, winning 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Tottenham's dramatic late defeat to Wolves kicked off another huge Premier League weekend.

Despite leading for most of the contest, an injury-hit Spurs lost their second game in a row as Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina scored two late goals to turn the game around on a dramatic day at Molineux.

Manchester United were also in action on Saturday and recovered from a damaging Champions League loss by beating Luton 1-0 at Old Trafford. That result puts them in the top six following Newcastle's loss to Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, Everton struck late to beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

On Sunday, Liverpool eased to victory over Brentford, West Ham edged Nottingham Forest in a thriller, Aston Villa beat Fulham and Brighton were held at home by Sheffield United.

Premier League table 2023-24

Live scores, fixtures and results