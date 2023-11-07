Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 11

The Premier League table is starting to take shape and it promises to be a competitive season at the top.

While there is so much football still to be played, 10 games offers a decent sample size from which to judge the respective teams.

What is obvious, even at this stage, is that a number of the Premier League’s big-hitters look capable of pushing Manchester City this season.

The weekend started with crisis club Manchester United’s last-gasp win at Fulham in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

That was followed by a busy 3pm GMT schedule, which saw Brentford fight back to beat West Ham as City put six past Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace became the latest team to win at Burnley while Sheffield United scored a 100th-minute penalty to record their first win of the season against Wolves.

Later on Saturday, Arsenal travelled to Newcastle and fell to a controversial defeat in an ill-tempered affair.

Sunday then saw Nottingham Forest beat an in-form Aston Villa before Luis Diaz scored an emotional late equaliser for Liverpool to deny Luton a famous three points.

There was also the small matter of Mauricio Pochettino’s return to Tottenham on Monday as Chelsea beat nine-man Spurs 4-1 in a truly chaotic London derby.

Premier League table 2023-24

Live scores, fixtures and results