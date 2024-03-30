Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results

Premier League football is back this afternoon before a huge title clash on Easter Sunday.

Manchester United could not see out the game at Brentford despite Mason Mount’s late goal as Kristoffer Ajer struck late to ensure a draw.

Newcastle beat West Ham in a 4-3 thriller to put pressure on David Moyes and his side in the hunt of European qualification.

Arsenal head to Manchester City as the leaders atop the Premier League table going into matchday 30, by only goal difference ahead of Liverpool who face Brighton in the early kick-off.

The fights to qualify for Europe and beat the drop took centre stage on Saturday, meanwhile.

Tottenham came from behind to beat Luton, while Chelsea drew at home to Burnley. Nottingham Forest rescued a crucial point against Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth also beat Everton and Fulham fought from two goals down to draw with Sheffield United.

Then it is down to the title contenders on Sunday as the matchday wraps up ahead of the upcoming midweek round of games.

Premier League table 2023-24

Live scores, fixture and results

