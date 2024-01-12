Advertisement

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 21

Standard Sport
·1 min read

The Premier League has slowed down of late as the attention of English football moved back towards the FA Cup.

As a result, the Premier League table will be somewhat lopsided until towards the end of January, with some teams being handed a mini-winter break. Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham are among those not involved this weekend.

Still, there is plenty of action this coming weekend, albeit it is a slightly truncated one, which kicks off on Friday night with Burnley hosting Luton.

Chelsea will contest a west London derby against Fulham on Saturday, with both teams having already played this week in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Later that day, champions Manchester City – recently boosted by the returns of Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku – travel to Newcastle as they look to put pressure on those above them.

Sunday then offers Tottenham mouth-watering trip to Manchester United. A win for Spurs could even see Arsenal knocked out of the top four.

Premier League table 2023-24

Live scores, fixtures and results

