Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 21

The Premier League has slowed down of late as the attention of English football moved back towards the FA Cup.

As a result, the Premier League table will be somewhat lopsided until towards the end of January, with some teams being handed a mini-winter break. Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham are among those not involved this weekend.

Still, there is plenty of action this coming weekend, albeit it is a slightly truncated one, which kicks off on Friday night with Burnley hosting Luton.

Chelsea will contest a west London derby against Fulham on Saturday, with both teams having already played this week in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Later that day, champions Manchester City – recently boosted by the returns of Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku – travel to Newcastle as they look to put pressure on those above them.

Sunday then offers Tottenham mouth-watering trip to Manchester United. A win for Spurs could even see Arsenal knocked out of the top four.

Premier League table 2023-24

Live scores, fixtures and results

Follow all the Premier League action LIVE with Standard Sport!