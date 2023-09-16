Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 5 with Man City top

Manchester City sit top of the Premier League table after match day five.

The Premier League champions beat West Ham 3-1 on Saturday with late goals from Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland.

Matchday five kicked off on Saturday lunchtime as Liverpool came from behind to beat Wolves.

Tottenham had to strike late to avoid a shock defeat to Sheffield United as Richarlison’s first goal of the season helped a comeback win. Manchester United, meanwhile, were thrashed 3-1 at home by Brighton, while Fulham beat Luton and Crystal Palace lost to Aston Villa.

Bournemouth host Chelsea as one of two Sunday games, with the other seeing Arsenal travel to Everton. The Gunners are out to avenge a defeat at Goodison Park last season which majorly scuppered their title ambitions while proving pivotal to the Toffees staying up.

On Monday, Nottingham Forest and Burnley face off at the City Ground to finish off this round of Premier League matches.

Premier League table 2023-24

Live scores, fixtures and results