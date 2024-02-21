Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 26

Liverpool can set the tone for this week’s Premier League matchday with a midweek win over Luton tonight.

The Carabao Cup final has moved the match at Anfield forward, before they take on Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday, with the Blues’ game against Tottenham postponed as a result.

Saturday’s action starts at 3pm GMT when Oliver Glasner takes charge of Crystal Palace for the first time, in a key home game with Burnley. Fulham also head to Manchester United in one of four matches in that slot.

Manchester City will be able to reply to Liverpool’s midweek result on Saturday evening away to Bournemouth before Arsenal host Newcastle in the late kick-off.

Just one game on Sunday, as Wolves host struggling Sheffield United.

Brentford make the trip across the capital to face West Ham on Monday night with both hoping to move up the Premier League table.

