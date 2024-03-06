Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 28

Liverpool sit on top of the Premier League table ahead of a huge weekend of action.

The Reds welcome Premier League champions Manchester City to Anfield, one point ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side. Darwin Nunez’s controversial late goal kept Jurgen Klopp’s team in the lead, though City responded by coming from behind to beat rivals Manchester United last time out.

Arsenal, however, go first in the race. The Gunners romped to a huge 6-0 victory away at Sheffield United on Monday night and could even go top for a brief period should they beat Brentford on Saturday evening.

United open the action in the lunchtime kick-off away at Everton.

On Sunday, Tottenham welcome Aston Villa in what looks increasingly like a shoot-out for Champions League qualification. Unai Emery’s side sit five points ahead of Spurs ahead of their trip to north London.

A Chelsea team under huge pressure from a fanbase who appear to be turning round off the action by hosting Newcastle on Monday night.

Premier League table 2023-24

