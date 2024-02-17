Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 25

Manchester City can go top of the Premier League table in matchday 25 when they play their game in hand.

For City’s title rivals, the dreaded double gameweek will put them on parity with Liverpool and Arsenal, in terms of games played, for the first time since their Club World Cup campaign at the end of 2023.

Chelsea are first up on the defending champions’ radar, in a Saturday evening kick-off, before they host Brentford on Tuesday.

Liverpool kicked things off with a 4-1 win at Brentford on Saturday lunchtime before Arsenal scored five past relegation-threatened Burnley at Turf Moor.

The 3pm kick-offs also had a big impact on the Premier League’s race for Europe with Newcastle beaten by Bournemouth at St. James’ Park. Aston Villa went fourth with a win at Fulham after Tottenham lost at home to Wolves. West Ham’s poor run continued with defeat at Nottingham Forest.

On Sunday, Sheffield United continue their fight for survival against Brighton before Luton take on Manchester United at Kenilworth Road.

Monday sees Everton host embattled Crystal Palace before that game in hand between City and Brentford. Liverpool play Luton on Wednesday but that is considered part of the following matchday, due to it being brought forward because of the upcoming Carabao Cup final.

Premier League table 2023-24

Live scores, fixtures and results

Follow the action LIVE with Standard Sport!