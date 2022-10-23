Premier League table 2022-23: Latest standings, live scores, fixtures, results, matchday 13 sees City close in

This weekend offers another packed schedule of Premier League action in the build-up to the winter World Cup.

First up, there was throwback to the 1980s as Nottingham Forest pulled off a shock to beat a Liverpool side hitting form after a slow start to the season 1-0.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Crystal Palace were easily beaten at Everton while Manchester City emerged victorious against Brighton in a somewhat bare 3pm programme.

Later in the afternoon, however, brought us the weekend’s heavyweight clash. Fourth-placed Chelsea entertained Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, with Jorginho and Casemiro scoring in the dying embers of a dramatic draw.

Sunday sees League leaders Arsenal travel to Southampton, Fulham travel to Leeds, managerless Aston Villa entertain Brentford and Wolves play Leicester in a Midlands derby of sorts before Spurs welcome in-form Newcastle to north London.

West Ham’s visit of Bournemouth then wraps up the action on Monday night.

