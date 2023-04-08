Premier League table 2022-23: Latest standings, results and fixtures for matchday 30

The Premier League title race is set for another interesting twist this weekend as Manchester City and Arsenal face opposing challenges.

Title favourites, and league leaders, Arsenal head to Liverpool looking to win at Anfield for the first time in 11 years, while City have Erling Haaland fit again as they travel to bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

A win for Arsenal would send out a huge statement as they get another monkey off their back in a season few predicted.

The weekend started at Old Trafford as Manchester United saw off Everton and avoided another slip-up. Top-four rivals Newcastle turned things around at Brentford, while Tottenham got back on track at home to Brighton and Frank Lampard lost on his return to the Chelsea dugout at Wolves.

West Ham, meanwhile, got a big win over Fulham.

There was a huge relegation clash as Leicester lost to Bournemouth while Nottingham Forest were defeated at Aston Villa.

