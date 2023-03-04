Premier League table 2022-23: Latest standings, results and fixtures for matchday 26

The Premier League is approaching its final stretch, with only a few match weeks remaining until the international break. After that, it really is the business end.

The week started with a huge tie at the top of the League. Second-placed Manchester City hosted Champions League-chasing Newcastle in a massive game for the title, as well as for the top four, with City running out 2-0 winners after goals from Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.

Arsenal then snatched a late comeback win over Bournemouth to secure their five-point lead at the summit for another week. Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton also won as Wolves and Southampton claimed key victories in the relegation fight.

On Sunday, a Liverpool team looking somewhat resurgent host Manchester United in one of the biggest fixtures English football can offer. While Erik ten Hag’s side have been in fine fettle of late, Anfield provides one of the biggest tests around.

Finally, high-flying Brentford and Fulham contest a fierce west London derby on Monday evening.

Premier League table 2022-23

Latest results, fixtures and scores