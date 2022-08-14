Premier League table 2022-23: Latest standings, live scores, fixtures and results in gameweek 2
It's the second gameweek of the new Premier League season.
A busy 3pm schedule on Saturday saw Gabriel Jesus have a hand in all four goals as Arsenal beat Leicester, while Manchester City also scored four as Bournemouth were brushed aside.
The evening kick-off saw another four goals, this time all for Brentford as Manchester United hit a new low in manager Erik ten Hag’s second game in charge.
Nottingham Forest saw off West Ham 1-0 in the first Sunday game to collect their first top-flight win since 1999 before the London derby at Stamford Bridge ended in a barmy 2-2 draw.
Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the first Monday Night Football of the season.
Latest Premier League table 2022/23
Gameweek 2 fixtures and latest results
