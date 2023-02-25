Premier League table 2022-23: Latest standings, results and fixtures for matchday 25

Fulham and Wolves got the weekend of Premier League action underway with a draw at Craven Cottage.

Manor Solomon scored for the third Premier League match in a row and although Fulham could not find a winner, they are now just three points off Tottenham in fourth.

League leaders Arsenal then travelled to face Leicester and earned a narrow, but crucial, 1-0 win, while Leeds edged past Southampton and West Ham at last clicked into gear up front as they cruised past Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City closed the gap to Arsenal to two points again with a routine with over Bournemouth, Erling Haaland once again on the scoresheet. Saturday’s action comes to an end as Liverpool played out a goalless draw Crystal Palace.

A huge London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea is the only Premier League game on Sunday, with attention turning towards the Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle.

There are two midweeks fixtures as well - Arsenal host Everton and Liverpool welcome Wolves to Anfield.

Premier League table 2022-23

Latest results, fixtures and scores