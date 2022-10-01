Premier League table 2022-23: Latest standings, live scores, fixtures, results for matchday 8 with Arsenal top

Arsenal are in pole position at the top of the Premier League (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal made a statement on Saturday by putting Tottenham to the sword in a fiery north London derby.

Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka ensured Harry Kane’s penalty was enough for Spurs as the Gunners romped to a 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium to ensure Mikel Arteta’s side will sit top of the table by the time the weekend is over.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Graham Potter got off to a winning start in the Premier League as Chelsea manager, as Conor Gallagher netted a sensational late winner on his return to Selhurst Park. Potter’s replacement at Brighton Roberto De Zerbi had a memorable first match in charge of the Seagulls, drawing 3-3 at Anfield as Liverpool’s struggles continued.

Elsewhere, Newcastle hammered ten-man Fulham. In the late kick-off, West Ham lifted themselves out of the relegation zone with a much-needed 2-0 victory over Wolves.

Sunday pits the two Manchester clubs together as City host United and Leeds then welcome Aston Villa.

On Monday, there’s a big game at the bottom as Leicester and Nottingham Forest clash at the King Power Stadium.