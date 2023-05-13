Premier League table 2022-23: Latest standings, results and fixtures for matchday 36

The Premier League is approaching its business end as gameweek 36 begins today.

As such, it’s increasingly difficult to believe managers who simply refuse to acknowledge that they are looking closely at the Premier League table.

Most of the teams in the top-flight have only three games left, with battles up and down the table still to be won.

The top-four race, relegation scrap and title tussle all remain open and this weekend offers yet more drama on all of those fronts.

Chelsea, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Manchester United are all in action across a busy 3pm BST schedule on Saturday against Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Wolves respectively.

Sunday then offers up Manchester City’s huge trip to Everton while Brentford host West Ham at the same time in a London derby. Arsenal then welcome Brighton on Sunday afternoon before Leicester host Liverpool on Monday night. With every passing day the drama increases.

Premier League table 2022-23

Latest scores, fixtures and results

Follow the Premier League action LIVE with Standard Sport!