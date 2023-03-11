Premier League table 2022-23: Latest standings, results and fixtures for matchday 27

Tottenham and Chelsea both recorded big wins on a busy weekend in which Liverpool lost.

The Reds were beaten by a strong Bournemouth team in Saturday’s dramatic early Premier League kick-off before Spurs overcame Nottingham Forest and Chelsea made it three wins on the spin with a victory away at crisis club Leicester.

Everton then pulled away from the relegation zone with a win at home to Brentford, duly ending their 14-match unbeaten streak, while Manchester City travel down to Crystal Palace.

The defending champions will look to go within two points of leaders Arsenal, who go to Fulham on Sunday before Manchester United, Newcastle and West Ham are in action againg Southampton, Wolves and Aston Villa respectively.

There are also two midweek games as Brighton head to Crystal Palace and Brentford take on Southampton to make up their games in hand.

