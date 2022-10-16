Premier League table 2022-23: Latest standings, live scores, fixtures, results for matchday 11 as Spurs go 2nd

The Premier League is back underway ahead of another action-packed weekend.

Friday night football saw Brentford welcome Brighton in a game with huge boardroom rivalry to kick off a busy 48 hours, with the Bees victorious 2-0 thanks to an Ivan Toney brace.

Crystal Palace’s trip to Leicester was the first game up on Saturday’s agenda, though proved hugely underwhelming in the lunchtime kick-of, ending in a 0-0 draw. The 3pm BST programme saw Fulham draw with Bournemouth and Wolves beate Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham’s routine win over Everton wrapped up the action ahead of Sunday’s heavyweight day of Premier League matches.

Chelsea beat Aston Villa in slightly unconvincing fashion, early league leaders Arsenal make the journey up to Leeds and Manchester United drew with Newcastle all at 2pm, along with West Ham’s 1-1 draw with Southampton.

All that came before arguably the biggest game English football has to offer in this day and age. An out-of-form Liverpool welcome Manchester City in what could be a season-defining game for Jurgen Klopp.

Here is how the 2022/23 Premier League table currently stands...

