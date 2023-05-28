Premier League table 2022-23: Final standings and results as Everton stay up

The final day of the Premier League season is over with Everton surviving after a nervy win over Bournemouth.

Leeds and Leicester will play in the Championship next season as relegation was confirmed by the Toffees’ three points regardless of the fact that the Foxes beat West Ham while Tottenham cruised past Leeds at Elland Road.

Spurs were ultimately unable to qualify for European football as Aston Villa beat Brighton to secure seventh place.

Manchester City had already lifted the Premier League trophy before a 1-0 defeat at Brentford, with second-place Arsenal bulldozing Wolves in north London.

The best of the entertainment on the final day came at Southampton, where the bottom club came back from two goals down to lead Liverpool 4-2 before the Reds snatched a 4-4 draw ahead of finishing fifth in the Premier League table.

