Premier League table 2022-23: Latest standings, results and fixtures for matchday 29

The Premier League is back for its final stretch after the international break.

Up and down the division, it feels as if there is something to play for. The title, Champions League race and relegation scrap are yet to be decided ahead of a mouth-watering run-in from here.

Manchester City got a busy weekend up and running with a bang as they thumped Liverpool, going behind to a Mohamed Salah goal against to run of play before scoring four without reply.

Arsenal then responded with a big win over Leeds to keep eight points ahead of City, while there was a win for the returning Roy Hodgson in his first game back at Crystal Palace.

Fulham lost at Bournemouth while, elsewhere on the south coast, Brentford were held to a draw by Brighton.

Chelsea’s loss to Aston Villa wrapped up a busy Saturday.

West Ham beat Southampton on Sunday, with Manchester United away at Newcastle in the late game.

Tottenham’s trip to Everton then wraps up the weekend.

