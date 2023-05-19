Premier League table 2022-23: Latest standings, results and fixtures for matchday 37

The penultimate weekend of the Premier League could see Manchester City crowned the 2022-23 champions.

Arsenal go to Nottingham Forest on Saturday night needing a win to keep their fading hopes alive, before City host Chelsea and play a midweek game in hand against Brighton.

Away from the title race, the battle for Europe continues with Tottenham hosting Brentford on Saturday lunchtime ahead of Aston Villa’s trip to Liverpool.

That game could lead to Manchester United booking their trip to next season’s Champions League, with a clash away at Bournemouth on Saturday before their game in hand comes against Chelsea.

In the relegation scrap, Everton are at Wolves on Saturday while Leeds travel to West Ham a day later. On Monday, Leicester take on Newcastle.

