Premier League table 2022-23: Latest standings, results and fixtures for matchday 23 as Arsenal drop points

Arsenal dropped Premier League points for the second season in a row as Brentford held Mikel Arteta’s side to a draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Ivan Toney’s header canceled out Leandro Trossard’s first Gunners goal on action-packed Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea, meanwhile, remain just inside the top half after sharing the spoils with West Ham.

Despite a goal from the impressive Joao Felix, Graham Potter saw his side pegged back at the London Stadium and left with only a point.

Tottenham were easily beaten 4-1 at Leicester in one of the worst performances under Antonio Conte to date.

Manchester City both look to bounce back from surprise defeats in the title race.

The Gunners can go eight points clear at the summit if they beat Brentford in a London derby on Saturday, with crisis-stricken City not in action until they host Aston Villa in the late Sunday kick-off.

Manchester United would (temporarily at least) leapfrog their cross-city rivals into second with a win over managerless Leeds at Elland Road, with the two rivals facing off for the second time in the space of just five days.

Crystal Palace and Brighton squared off in another derby offering at Selhurst Park, ending in a draw.

Here’s how the Premier League table currently stands...

Premier League table 2022-23

Latest results, fixtures and scores

