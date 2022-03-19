Premier League table 2021/22: Latest standings, fixtures, results for gameweek 30

Arsenal strengthened their grip on fourth place by beating Aston Villa at Villa Park in the only Premier League game on Saturday.

The Gunners have opened up a four-point lead over Manchester United in fifth place and have a game in hand on their nearest rivals in the race for Champions League qualification.

Things are fairly quiet on the Premier League front for gameweek 30.

With the FA Cup quarter-finals and an international break on the horizon, only eight teams are in action, with the battles for both the top four and to avoid relegation the major narratives.

The biggest game of the weekend is surely West Ham’s trip to Tottenham on Sunday. A bitter rivalry as it is, both teams are vying for a top four spot.

Leeds United came from two goals down to win at Leeds on Friday night. Elsewhere on Sunday, Leicester City host Brentford.

Premier League table 2021/22

Premier League 2021/22 fixtures, gameweek 30 (all times GMT)

Friday, March 18

2000| Wolves 2-3 Leeds United

Saturday, March 12

1230 | Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal

Sunday, March 13

1400 | Leicester City vs Brentford

1400 | Tottenham vs West Ham