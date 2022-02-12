Premier League table 2021/22: Latest standings, fixtures, results for gameweek 25
After a busy midweek round of fixtures, Premier League clubs are back in action this weekend and there is plenty to look forward to.
Chelsea and Arsenal are not playing, due to the Blues’ involvement in the Club World Cup, while Man United and Brighton have two fixtures this gameweek as they catch up with a match that was postponed earlier in the season.
Ralf Rangnick’s side dropped points once again as they were held by Southampton in the early kick-off on Saturday, before Frank Lampard takes charge for the first time at Goodison Park in the league as Everton roundly beat Leeds on Merseyside. Man City continued their march to the title as they cruised past Norwich.
On Sunday, Liverpool travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley, while Tottenham are at home to Wolves in what could prove to be a crucial game in the battle for European football.
Man United will then host Brighton on Tuesday night, their second home match in a matter of days.
Premier League 2021/22 fixtures, gameweek 25 (all times GMT)
Saturday, February 12
1230 | Manchester United 1-1 Southampton
1500 | Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace
1500 | Everton 3-0 Leeds
1500 | Watford 0-2 Brighton
1730 | Norwich 0-4 Manchester City
Sunday, February 13
1400 | Burnley vs Liverpool
1400 | Newcastle vs Aston Villa
1400 | Tottenham vs Wolves
1630 | Leicester vs West Ham
Tuesday, February 15
1945 | Manchester United vs Brighton