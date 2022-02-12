Premier League table 2021/22: Latest standings, fixtures, results for gameweek 25

After a busy midweek round of fixtures, Premier League clubs are back in action this weekend and there is plenty to look forward to.

Chelsea and Arsenal are not playing, due to the Blues’ involvement in the Club World Cup, while Man United and Brighton have two fixtures this gameweek as they catch up with a match that was postponed earlier in the season.

Ralf Rangnick’s side dropped points once again as they were held by Southampton in the early kick-off on Saturday, before Frank Lampard takes charge for the first time at Goodison Park in the league as Everton roundly beat Leeds on Merseyside. Man City continued their march to the title as they cruised past Norwich.

On Sunday, Liverpool travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley, while Tottenham are at home to Wolves in what could prove to be a crucial game in the battle for European football.

Man United will then host Brighton on Tuesday night, their second home match in a matter of days.

Premier League 2021/22 fixtures, gameweek 25 (all times GMT)

Saturday, February 12

1230 | Manchester United 1-1 Southampton

1500 | Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace

1500 | Everton 3-0 Leeds

1500 | Watford 0-2 Brighton

1730 | Norwich 0-4 Manchester City

Sunday, February 13

1400 | Burnley vs Liverpool

1400 | Newcastle vs Aston Villa

1400 | Tottenham vs Wolves

1630 | Leicester vs West Ham

Tuesday, February 15

1945 | Manchester United vs Brighton