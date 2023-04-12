Premier League Summer Series coming to US. Will Christian Pulisic still be at Chelsea?

The English Premier League will hold a preseason tournament in the United States, which will be held in July and include six clubs taking part in games in East Coast cities, the league announced Tuesday.

While a number of top English clubs have held summer tours, this is the first time the league has staged a "tournament" in the U.S.

The Premier League Summer Series will include a total of nine games between Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 30. Clubs confirmed to participate are Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United. Games will be held in Atlanta; Harrison, New Jersey; Orlando, Philadelphia; and Landover, Maryland.

"We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series," Premier League CEO Richard Masters said in a statement. "Our clubs have incredible supporters in the U.S., who passionately follow their teams throughout the season."

USMNT star Christian Pulisic is in his fourth season at Chelsea.

What is the Premier League Summer Series schedule?

Saturday, July 22 - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Match 1: Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 23 - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Match 2: Fulham vs. Brentford, 4 p.m. ET

Match 3: Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 26 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Match 4: Brentford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 5:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 26 - Exploria Stadium, Orlando

Match 5: Fulham vs. Aston Villa, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 26 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Match 6: Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, 8:15 p.m. ET

Friday, July 28 - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Match 7: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 30 - FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Match 8: Aston Villa vs. Brentford, 12 p.m. ET

Match 9: Chelsea vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m. ET

Will USMNT star Christian Pulisic still be with Chelsea?

Christian Pulisic, the 24-year-old standout for the U.S. men's national team, is under contract with Chelsea through the 2023-24 Premier League season. However, a mass exodus of players — including Pulisic — is expected this summer, according to ESPN. Since an ownership group led by American Todd Boehly took over in May 2022, Chelsea has experienced a chaotic existence. The club added 18 new players at a cost of approximately $650 million. The club fired manager Thomas Tuchel, then brought in a new manager in Graham Potter on a five-year contract, only to fire him after 31 matches. Former England national team and Premier League star Frank Lampard was appointed interim manager in April.

Story continues

All of that change has not helped on the pitch, as Chelsea — which won the UEFA Champions League just two years ago — currently sits in 11th place in the Premier League table.

With Chelsea going through three managers in four years, Pulisic has been unable to secure a consistent starting position with the club. The influx of new players recently means Chelsea will be looking to offload the USMNT star, as well as other notable players such as strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku (who is on loan at Inter Milan), midfielder Mateo Kovacic and defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Who are other USMNT players in Premier League Summer Series?

Pulisic isn't the only USMNT player who could be participating in the Premier League Summer Series. Fulham features American defenders Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson, each of whom played significant roles for the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup.

Busy summer of soccer in U.S.

The Premier League Summer Series will be competing for the American soccer fan's attention amid a number of competitions taking place this summer.

The women's World Cup kicks off on July 20, with the USWNT playing its first game on July 21 against Vietnam at 9 p.m. ET in Auckland, New Zealand.

On the heels of the completion of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on July 16, the Leagues Cup — a unique competition featuring every team in Major League Soccer and Mexico's Liga MX — kicks off on July 21. The final of the Leagues Cup will be held on Aug. 19.

While the NWSL will be taking a break in regular-season play during the women's World Cup, the league will be hold some games for its in-season tournament — the Challenge Cup — in late July and early August.

In addition, Wrexham AFC — the fifth-tier Welsh soccer club owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenney and subject of a popular documentary — will play a friendly against Manchester United in San Diego on July 25.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Premier League Summer Series announced for US in 2023