The Premier League storylines fans could help write on the final day of the season

The announcement that football fans could return to stadiums this season has been met with jubilation by supporters.

It has been nearly a year since many of them saw their team in action in person and they are desperate to get back.

Under the Government’s ‘road map’ out of the Covid-19 restrictions, sporting venues can welcome fans back from May 17.

That means football supporters would be back for the final round of Premier League games on May 23.

And here Standard Sport takes a look at the games that could benefit most from fans retuning…

Fulham v Newcastle (Craven Cottage)

Right now, Fulham and Newcastle are scrapping it out around the final relegation place. Fulham are currently sat 18th, but just three points above them are Newcastle in 17th. If things continue to stay tight at the bottom, it should make for a mouth-watering clash at Craven Cottage on the final weekend. Fulham fans have waited all season to see their team back in the Premier League. Could they return just in time to see them pull off the great escape?

Manchester City v Everton (Etihad Stadium)

At the moment it looks like Man City are marching towards the Premier League title and no one can stop them. Given the current climate, you thought they may have to lift the title in front of an empty stadium - as Liverpool did last season. The new ‘road map’, however, gives hope that some fans could be there to see City’s coronation as champions. After a year away from matches, that would be quite the celebration.

West Ham v Southampton (London Stadium)

Hammers fans are in dreamland right now. Their victory over Tottenham on Sunday saw them jump up to fourth in the Premier League and their supporters are probably subconsciously humming the Champions League theme song. That seemed like an impossible dream earlier on this season, but with each game that passes it becomes more of a reality. A clash against Saints on the final day could well be the time they celebrate that achievement - or when they battle to get the points they need to finish top four.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (Anfield)

Perhaps more than any other club, Liverpool fans have been dealt the harshest blow by being locked out of stadiums. They missed out on witnessing their team win the Premier League for the first time in their history and that will never be forgotten. The Reds have struggled this term, but they are still in the hunt to finish in the top four. A final day clash with Palace could be vital and a returning Kop urging them on would be most handy.

Leicester City v Tottenham (King Power Stadium)

In this unpredictable season, who knows what this game could bring - but it promises to be a big clash. Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester are flying high and this may well be the day they celebrate returning to the Champions League. For Tottenham, they’ve not given up the ghost of finishing top four and this game at the King Power Stadium could be massive for them - and their manager Jose Mourinho.

