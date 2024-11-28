Premier League star could have loan terminated amid La Liga struggles

Valentin Barco could see his season-long loan at Sevilla terminated in January due to a lack of game time.

The Argentina international joined the La Liga side at the start of the 2024/25 campaign on the back of debut Premier League season at Brighton in 2023/24.

The Seagulls opted to send Barco on loan to Andalucia, with their left back options covered, and to give the 20-year-old a greater first team chance.

Valentin Barco

However, the deal has not worked out for any party, with Barco playing just 376 minutes for Sevilla since August.

Just three league starts, with none since September, underlines his lack of involvement and talks on an early return are expected as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

🚨Valentin Barco could be heading back to Brighton in January after struggling at Sevilla #LaLiga #BHAFC https://t.co/iSMnmmhymT — Football España (@footballespana_) November 28, 2024

Sevilla do not have a purchase option on Barco, and they could offload him, with no European action for the club this season, and Brighton may need to rethink their long term plan for the former Boca Juniors defender.