Premier League player names to be replaced on shirts by Black Lives Matter

A minute’s silence will be held before each match in the first round of the restarted Premier League to honour those who have died with Covid-19. Heart-shaped badges paying tribute to NHS workers will be embroidered into team kit, and various measures of support for the Black Lives Matter movement were also agreed upon at Thursday’s meeting between top-flight clubs.

The Guardian understands that the league will have no problem if players or teams wish to take a knee before games, as some clubs have done before recent friendlies. The names on the back of players’ shirts will be replaced, for at least the first set of games, by the words Black Lives Matter, following an initiative driven by club captains this week. One club explained that their kit staff had been primed to order shirts reflecting the change.

Black Lives Matter badges are also likely to be displayed on shirts, along with their NHS equivalents, although their exact placement is yet to be finalised.

The issue of what happens if a player removes his shirt to reveal a slogan in support of the movement was raised, after referees expressed concerns about the appropriateness of issuing a mandatory yellow card in such cases. Officials are expected to be asked to use their discretion.