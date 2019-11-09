Premier League round-up: Six in a row for Chelsea, Leicester ease past Arsenal, Spurs held by Blades

Tammy Abraham celebrates the opener against Crystal Palace. (Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea made it six wins in a row after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic.

The Blues had to be patient as the visitors set up to frustrate but eventually took the lead in the second half as Abraham netted his 11th goal of an impressive season.

In-form Christian Pulisic added a second before full time as the Blues temporarily moved up to second in the table.

In the evening game however, Leicester leapfrogged the Londoners following a 2-0 win over Arsenal at the King Power stadium.

Jamie Vardy game the Foxes a second half lead before teeing up James Maddison to condemn the Gunners to their third defeat of the season.

The battle of the Claret and Blues at Turf Moor saw Burnley run out comfortable winners against West Ham.

Goals from Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood and an own goal from Roberto means the Hammers are now six league games without a win.

Chris Wood of Burnley celebrates with teammates after scoring against West Ham. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Son Heung-Min thought his second half strike was enough to give Spurs a much-needed victory over Sheffield United however, the Blades fought back to equalise through George Baldock.

Newcastle United came from behind to claim all three points at St James Park as they beat Bournemouth 2-1.

Harry Wilson had put the Cheeries in front early on but DeAndre Yedlin and Ciaran Clark turned things around for the Magpies.

Things went from bad to worse for second bottom Southampton as they were beaten 2-1 at home by fellow strugglers Everton at St. Marys.

Danny Ings cancelled out Tom Davies’ opener for the Toffees but Richarlison’s second half goal gave under pressure Marco Silva the win.

On Friday night, Watford moved off the bottom of the league after beating Norwich 2-0 thanks to goals from Gerard Deulofeu and Andre Gray.

